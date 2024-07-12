Wild Sits Down Nine in Hot Rods' 4-3 Extra Inning Loss

July 12, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Owen Wild tossed a career-high 7.0 innings and struck out nine batters, as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (11-7, 47-37) fell to the Hickory Crawdads (10-9, 38-47) 4-3 in extras on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Hot Rods scored in the bottom of the third against Crawdads starter Ryan Lobus. Ricardo Genoves doubled, while Gregory Barrios and Brayden Taylor were hit by a pitch to load the bases. Cooper Kinney smacked a single, scoring two runs and giving Bowling Green a 2-0 lead.

Hickory responded in the top of the sixth facing Bowling Green starter Owen Wild. Marcus Smith doubled and scored on an Ian Moller base knock, cutting into the lead, 2-1.

The Crawdads added a run in the top of the eighth against Hot Rods reliever Johnny Cuevas. Ben Blackwell and Marcus Soto hit back-to-back singles, while Smith walked to load the bases. Ian Moller grounded into a double play, scoring Blackwell from third, tying the game at 2-2. Neither side could break the tie in the ninth, resulting in extra-innings.

In the top of the tenth, Hickory scored a pair against Bowling Green reliever Jackson Lancaster. Quincy Scott started at second as the extra-inning runner and Blackwell walked, putting runners at first and second. Soto reached on a fielding error by shortstop Gregory Barrios, scoring Scott from second, giving the Crawdads a 3-2 lead. Blackwell scored from second on a base hit by Moller to extend the lead 4-2.

Bowling Green scored a run on a sacrifice fly by Tatem Levins in the bottom of the 10th, however Crawdads reliever Michael Brewer kept the Hot Rods scoreless the rest of the way, finalizing the game, 4-3.

Adrian Rodriguez (3-1) earned the victory after 1.2 hitless innings of work, walking one and striking out four. Lancaster (1-3) received the loss after 2.0 innings, allowing two runs (unearned) on one hit, one walk while striking out five. Brewer (2) earned the save after 1.0 inning, allowing one run (unearned) on zero hits and one strikeout.

Bowling Green and Hickory play the penultimate of a six-game series Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM CT. The Hot Rods send out RHP Roel Garcia lll (6-4, 4.44), while Hickory starts RHP Alejandro Rosario (0-1, 5.00).

