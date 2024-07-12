Renegades Earn 6-1 Victory Over BlueClaws

Lakewood, N.J. - A five-run outburst in the top of the first inning and a strong pitching performance led the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 6-1 victory over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Friday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The Renegades jumped on Estibenzon Jimenez for five runs on five hits in the top of the first inning, sending nine batters to the plate and setting the tone for the rest of the game. Roc Riggio led off with a walk and scored on an RBI double by Antonio Gomez for the first run of the frame. Josh Moylan drove in Jace Avina with a single, and Christopher Familia brought in both Gomez and Moylan with a double. Cole Gabrielson drove in Familia with a single to complete the scoring.

Cam Schlitter responded to the offensive support with one of his best starts of the season. He retired the first eight batters he faced before allowing an infield single to Leonardo Rondon with two outs in the third.

The Renegades added another run in the top of the fifth on a Brenny Escanio RBI single against Benony Robles, driving in Garrett Martin to extend the lead to 6-0.

The BlueClaws eventually got to Schlittler (4-3) for a run in the bottom of the fifth, when Jordan Dissin drove in Leandro Pineda with a double. Schlittler completed 6.0 innings for the second time this year and the first time since April 7. He allowed one run on three hits while walking one and striking out eight.

Hueston Morrill came on and retired all six batters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings, recording four strikeouts in the process. Yorlin Calderon threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning to seal the victory.

Schlittler, Morrill and Calderon combined to retire the final 14 BlueClaws batters in the game, and combined for 13 total strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTES: With Blane Abeyta also throwing 6.0 innings on Thursday night, the Renegades have had a starting pitcher complete 6.0 innings in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

The Renegades and BlueClaws continue their series on Saturday night at ShoreTown Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. RHP Baron Stuart (5-2, 3.36) takes the ball for Hudson Valley against Jersey Shore RHP Eiberson Castellano (3-2, 4.40).

