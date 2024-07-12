Rome Rally Falls Short in Anderson's Rehab

July 12, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome Braves' Isaac Gallegos on the mound

ROME, GA - Ian Anderson turned in his longest outing since undergoing season ending surgery in 2022, but the Rome Emperors fall once again to the Greenville Drive.

Anderson, the Braves' first round pick in 2016, had not pitched in the City of Seven Hills since August of 2017. The righty out of Rexford, NY is currently on a minor league rehab assignment after suffering a torn ulnar collateral ligament in 2022.

Anderson would go to work early against the Greenville Drive on Friday night, retiring five out of the first seven batters he faced. The first run that would come across against Anderson would come on a successful double-steal attempt from Greenville in the top of the third inning.

Anderson would trek through another inning before allowing a run on a sac-fly from Luis Ravelo that followed a leadoff triple from Juan Chacon. This would signal the end of the night for a rehabbing Anderson. His four and one third of an inning pitched marks the longest outing of his minor league rehab, which shows continued growth for the 2021 World Champion.

Rome's offense found success against Greenville early, tagging Georgia native Blake Wehunt for three runs in the home half of the game's second frame. However, the deficit created in the latter inning by a hot-hitting Drive offense would be too much for the Emperors to overcome.

The six-run-to-five loss is Rome's 41st of the season.

