Wilmington Reignite Walk-off Ways Against Brooklyn in 3-2 Win
July 12, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release
The Wilmington Blue Rocks won 3-2 in walk-off fashion against the Brooklyn Cyclones on Friday, July 12.
The Cyclones struck first in the second inning after a walk and a single from Christian Pregent to take a 1-0 lead. The run marked the only time Brooklyn has scored first in this series.
The Blue Rocks returned fire in the third. T.J. White started a streak of four straight hits when he blasted a solo home run to right-center field to tie the game. Phillip Glasser singled in Johnathon Thomas to capture a lead 2-1.
Wilmington's starter Luke Young got into another tough spot in the fourth with two men on, but he struck out Donovan Antonia to end the inning without any scoring.
In the fifth, Brooklyn scored another run on Luke Young, when Junior Tilien hit an RBI single to score Wilfredo Lara, tying the game at two apiece.
Wander Arias relieved Young and continued his stellar pitching this month. He struck out the side in order in the sixth frame.
Brendan Collins took over for Arias in the eighth and continued the bullpen's dominance. He fought through a first and third jam with two outs to get out of the inning without a score.
The Wilmington lineup went cold after the third inning, only having one runner reach second base until the ninth inning.
In the ninth, some Maxwell Magic stole the show from the postgame fireworks, as Maxwell Romero Jr. laced a line drive to right field, scoring Jared McKenzie from second and walking off the Cyclones 3-2.
