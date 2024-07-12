Brooklyn Bested by Wilmington, Fall in Walk-off, 3-2

WILMINGTON, Del. - 1B Kellum Clark posted his fourth-straight multi-hit game for Brooklyn, but it was C Maxwell Romero Jr.'s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth that proved to be the difference, as the Wilmington Blue Rocks squeezed by the Cyclones, 3-2, on Friday night from Judy Johnson Field at Frawley Stadium.

LF Jared McKenzie started a rally for Wilmington (8-10, 39-45) in the ninth with a one-out walk, and the game tied at two. After a groundout advanced him to second, Romero Jr. pounded a 3-2 pitch into the right-center field gap. McKenzie raced around to score without a play, providing the Blue Rocks a 3-2 victory.

Brooklyn (6-13, 39-46) struck first on Friday. Clark managed a one-out free pass in the second, swiped second with two out, and scored on C Christian Pregent's looping single to right, giving the Cyclones a 1-0 edge.

In the third, Wilmington responded. DH T.J. White jolted the Blue Rocks offense into gear with a solo home run beyond the center field fence with one out in the frame. The 20-year-old's sixth long ball of the year tied the game at one.

On the next pitch, CF Johnathon Thomas laid down an excellent bunt up the third-base line. The throw careened off the glove of the first baseman and into foul territory, allowing the speedster to reach second on a single and an error. 2B Phillip Glasser followed by bringing him in with a single to left, placing the Blue Rocks in front for the first time, 2-1.

The Cyclones managed to knot up the score with a two-out rally in the fifth. DH Wilfredo Lara roped a double over the left fielder's head and quickly came home to score on 2B Junior Tilien's RBI single to left.

Neither starter received a decision in Friday's affair. Brooklyn's RHP Dakota Hawkins tossed 5.0 innings of two-run, five-hit ball, striking out a career-high-tying five without issuing a walk. RHP Luke Young permitted two runs on six hits in 5.0 innings for Wilmington, walking two and striking out four.

LHP Matt Cronin (1-0) entered for the Blue Rocks with the go-ahead run at second and two out in the ninth, registering a strikeout to end the inning and ultimately earning his first victory.

RHP Justin Lawson (0-2) permitted just one run in 1.2 innings of relief for the Cyclones and was saddled with his second defeat.

Brooklyn will try and return to the win column in game five of the series on Saturday. LHP Felipe De La Cruz (3-5, 4.11) is expected to take the hill for the Cyclones. The Blue Rocks are projected to counter with RHP Seth Shuman (0-0, 2.84). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

