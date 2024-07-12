Hot Rods Game Notes

Unfortunate Finish... The Hot Rods dropped the third game of the series to the Crawdads, 3-2 on Thursday. Bowling Green took the first lead of the night in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single from Gregory Barrios. Hickory responded with a solo homer from Gleider Figuereo in the top of the sixth, tying the game 1-1. Tatem Levins collected an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth, but the Crawdads plated two runs in the top of the ninth, leading to a 3-2 win for Hickory.

Jumping for July... Cooper Kinney is hitting .292 on the season, but his start to July is taking him to another level. Over his first eight games, Kinney is 11-for-38 (.367) with three doubles, two homers and four RBI. Overall, the Hot Rods lineup is leading all South Atlantic League teams in average for July, batting .302 over the first nine games of the month.

Summer Slinging... Bowling Green's pitching staff is another big reason the Hot Rods have started July with a 7-2 record. The staff leads all SAL teams with a 1.52 ERA over 77.0 innings in the new month. Although their 85 strikeouts put them in the middle of the pack, their 23 walks are second best in July, sitting behind the Crawdads who have walked just 22.

A Wild Ride... Owen Wild has made the most of his time at the High-A level since receiving the promotion from Charleston. He holds a 3-1 record and a 3.00 ERA over eight starts for Bowling Green. Last time out, he held the Rome Emperors to two runs on four hits over 6.0 solid innings. He has not allowed more than three runs in any of his starts since his High-A debut on May 25 against the Winston-Salem Dash.

