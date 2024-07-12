Tourists Play Another One Run Game and Win 6-5

ASHEVILLE- For the 25th time this season the Asheville Tourists had a game decided by only one run. On Friday, it was Asheville in the win column with a 6-5 result over the Aberdeen IronBirds. The Tourists are 13-12 this season in their games decided by a single run.

The visitors took a 2-0 lead with a pair of unearned runs in the third inning. Asheville's starting pitcher, Jose Guedez, did a nice job and made sure the IronBirds did not stretch their advantage any further. Geudez went three innings; Franny Cobos pitched a scoreless fourth; and Manuel Urias took care of the final five innings.

Offensively, the Tourists received their first run in the form of an Austin Deming solo Homer. Luis Baez tied the score 3-3 a few innings later with a two-run blast. Asheville continued their rally when Jackson Loftin doubled in the go-ahead run. The next batter, Yamal Encarnacion, plated two more runs when Aberdeen committed a throwing error.

Urias held off the charging attack and kept the Tourists on top. The right-hander punctuated the game with back-to-back strikeouts in the ninth and earned his first win of the year. Narbe Cruz, Ryan Johnson, and Oliver Carrillo all added to the offensive attack with at leas one base hit apiece.

