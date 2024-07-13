Wild Game Goes to Midland in 10

July 13, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Midland, TX - A back-and-forth affair ended in a walk-off defeat for the Arkansas Travelers, falling 8-7 to the Midland RockHounds in 10 innings on Saturday night. Both teams led on multiple occasions and the Travs rallied from two different deficits to either take the lead or tie the game. Brennan Milone provided the walk-off hit for the RockHounds in the 10th inning. Ben Williamson led three Travs with multi-hit night going 2-4 with a double, a hit by pitch and two runs batted in. Blake Rambusch and Lolo Sanchez also had two hits with Sanchez tying the game on an RBI single in the ninth to force extra innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas jumped to an early lead, scoring three times in the first two innings. The two runs in the first inning scored without a base hit but were created with two walks, a hit by pitch, an error, two wild pitches and four stolen bases.

* Sanchez tripled in a tie game with one out in the seventh and then scored on Ben Ramirez' groundout.

* Luis Curvelo worked a scoreless eighth and ninth innings, allowing the Travs to rally and force extra innings.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Ben Williamson: 2-4, HBP, 2B, 2 RBI

* LF Lolo Sanchez: 2-4, BB, run, 3B, RBI

* RHP Luis Curvelo: 2 IP, H, 2 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas stole five bases for the second consecutive night, matching their season high.

* Travs pitching struck out 15 (none after the eighth inning), one shy of a season high.

Up Next

The series in Midland wraps up on Sunday afternoon with LHP Brandyn Garcia (0-1, 1.00) making the start against LHP James Gonzalez (5-2, 3.54). First pitch is set for 1:00 pm. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

