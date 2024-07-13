Komar Shines, Cardinals' Offense Explodes in Saturday Night Victory Over Wichita

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (48-38) defeated the Wichita Wind Surge by a 10-2 final on Saturday night. The Cardinals have now won 10 of their last 12 games played. They have taken 15 of 17 against the Wind Surge this season.

W: Brandon Komar (3-0)

L: Cory Lewis (0-2)

Bryan Torres launched a solo home run on the first pitch of the bottom of the first. After spending two seasons in the American Association in 2022 and 2023, this was his first home run in affiliated baseball since August 13, 2018 while with the Helena Brewers of the Pioneer League.

Torres tripled in a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth. He drove in three runs overall and finished a double shy of the cycle.

Chandler Redmond homered for the second straight game with a three-run shot in the bottom of the third. He extended his franchise lead with Springfield career home run number 61. It's the first time he's homered in consecutive games since August 23 and 24 of 2023.

Brandon Komar got the spot start for Springfield. He allowed just one hit in six shutout innings. He finished the night by retiring the final 14 batters he faced.

For the second straight night, the Cardinals matched a season-best three home runs hit (three different times this year).

The Cardinals have hit 14 home runs in their last 12 games.

Sunday, July 14: SPR RHP Brandon Komar (2-0, 2.16) vs WCH RHP Cory Lewis (0-1, 1.88)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com and MiLB.TV

