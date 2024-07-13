Wichita Smacked Around by Springfield Bats in Third Straight Loss

July 13, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-The Wichita Wind Surge go down 10-2 against the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field. Wichita pitching gave up 14 total hits, six of them for extra bases, and all 10 runs before any response, which came in the top of the ninth.

Bryan Torres swatted his first home run of the season, a solo shot, to right field on the opening pitch in the bottom of the first. Chandler Redmond lasered a three-run blast two frames later in the home half of the third for a 4-0 Springfield lead. Redmond has left the yard in back-to-back games against the Wind Surge.

Springfield batted around and doubled their score with four more runs in the bottom of the fourth on a Torres two-RBI triple, Nathan Church run-scoring single, and a bases-loaded groundout. The Cardinals have brought in six or more runs in three straight against Wichita.

Mike Antico hit a solo homer for his eighth long ball of the season and second of the series after the stretch in the last of the seventh. The nine runs tied the series high that Springfield has scored this week over the Wind Surge. Run number 10 followed on an RBI knock by R.J. Yeager the next inning.

Carson McCusker ended the shutout on a two-run dinger to left into the Wichita bullpen in the top of the ninth on a full-count pitch. Tanner Schobel and Andrew Cossetti both reached on a single and a walk before a game-ending 5-4-3 double play.

Cory Lewis takes the loss to become 0-2 at Double-A, giving up seven earned runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out four in three and one-third innings.

The Wind Surge finish their final series before the All-Star Break at Springfield tomorrow, Sunday, July 14, at Hammons Field, with a 1:05 PM first pitch. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, windsurge.com, or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

