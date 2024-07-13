Quinn Mathews, Tink Hence Represent Springfield in 2024 MLB Futures Game
July 13, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
ARLINGTON, TX - Springfield Cardinals starting pitchers Quinn Mathews and Tink Hence were selected to the National League roster for the 2024 MLB Future's Game. Hence was selected for the second consecutive season while Mathews received his first career selection.
Mathews pitched in the bottom of the sixth inning, allowing a two-out single to Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews. He struck out Cleveland infielder Ralphy Velazquez and Twins infielder Luke Keaschall.
Hence did not travel to Texas for the festivities as he works his way back from an injury with Springfield. Hence was selected for the 2023 National League team while as a member of the High-A Peoria Chiefs. Hence and Mathews became the 21st and 22nd Springfield Cardinals to be selected as Futures Game participants in franchise history. Here is the full list since the organization came to be in 2005:
2024: RHP Tink Hence, LHP Quinn Mathews
2023: No representatives
2022: INF Jordan Walker, INF Masyn Winn
2021: No representatives
2020: Game not played
2019: OF Dylan Carlson
2018: C Andrew Knizner, OF Randy Arozarena
2017: No representatives
2016: C Alex Reyes, C Carson Kelly
2015: No representatives
2014: OF James Ramsey, P Marco Gonzales
2013: No representatives
2012: OF Oscar Taveras, INF Kolten Wong
2011: RHP Shelby Miller
2010: RHP Eduardo Sanchez
2009: OF Daryl Jones, RHP Francisco Samuel
2008: RHP Fernando Salas, RHP Jess Todd
2007: C Bryan Anderson, OF Colby Rasmus
2006: No representatives
2005: RHP Chris Lambert
