Quinn Mathews, Tink Hence Represent Springfield in 2024 MLB Futures Game

July 13, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - Springfield Cardinals starting pitchers Quinn Mathews and Tink Hence were selected to the National League roster for the 2024 MLB Future's Game. Hence was selected for the second consecutive season while Mathews received his first career selection.

Mathews pitched in the bottom of the sixth inning, allowing a two-out single to Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews. He struck out Cleveland infielder Ralphy Velazquez and Twins infielder Luke Keaschall.

Hence did not travel to Texas for the festivities as he works his way back from an injury with Springfield. Hence was selected for the 2023 National League team while as a member of the High-A Peoria Chiefs. Hence and Mathews became the 21st and 22nd Springfield Cardinals to be selected as Futures Game participants in franchise history. Here is the full list since the organization came to be in 2005:

2024: RHP Tink Hence, LHP Quinn Mathews

2023: No representatives

2022: INF Jordan Walker, INF Masyn Winn

2021: No representatives

2020: Game not played

2019: OF Dylan Carlson

2018: C Andrew Knizner, OF Randy Arozarena

2017: No representatives

2016: C Alex Reyes, C Carson Kelly

2015: No representatives

2014: OF James Ramsey, P Marco Gonzales

2013: No representatives

2012: OF Oscar Taveras, INF Kolten Wong

2011: RHP Shelby Miller

2010: RHP Eduardo Sanchez

2009: OF Daryl Jones, RHP Francisco Samuel

2008: RHP Fernando Salas, RHP Jess Todd

2007: C Bryan Anderson, OF Colby Rasmus

2006: No representatives

2005: RHP Chris Lambert

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.