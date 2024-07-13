Hooks Roll in T-Town
July 13, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
TULSA - Miguel Ullola fired 5 1/3 no-hit frames while Collin Price and Jacob Melton blasted early home runs as the Hooks knocked off the Drillers, 12-6, before 5,206 fans Saturday night at ONEOK Field.
Price, going deep for the third time in a six-game span, blasted a two-run homer to left in the first, with Melton clubbing his club-leading ninth home run - a solo shot - in the third. Both salvos were struck with two outs.
Corpus Christi expanded its 3-0 lead with a six-run fourth. Three walks and a hit-by-pitch began the inning, setting up Jordan Brewer's sac fly. Jeron Williams was next and, from the nine-hole, lined a two-run single into left. Melton, reaching base four times for three runs, beat out an infield hit for his second RBI of the day.
The Hooks, who drew a season-high 11 walks, worked four free passes in the sixth, including bases-loaded jobs by Kenedy Corona and Zach Cole.
Zach Dezenzo capped the scoring with a two-out RBI double in the seventh.
Ullola, the Texas League strikeout leader with 105 Ks in 81 1/3 innings, limited the Drillers to three walks while recording 16 outs. The 22-year-old right-hander finished his outing with nine consecutive outs.
