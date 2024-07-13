Castanon Homers, Cienfuegos K's 10 as Missions Take Down Sod Poodles

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles Saturday night. After trailing 3-0, San Antonio fought their way back with two runs in the fourth and sixth innings. Meanwhile, Miguel Cienfuegos fanned 10 across seven innings of work. Ethan Routzahn closed things out in the ninth to secure a 5-3 victory.

Spencer Giesting was the starting pitcher for the Sod Poodles. The Missions put two runners on base in the bottom of the first inning. After retiring the first two batters, the left-hander allowed a single to Cole Cummings. Robbie Tenerowicz was hit by a pitch to keep the inning alive. Marcos Castanon popped out to end the frame.

Miguel Cienfuegos was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The southpaw allowed two runs on four hits in the top of the third inning. Logan Warmoth got things started with a one-out single. Jesus Valdez hit a double and Warmoth advanced to third base. Andrew Pintar drove in Warmoth with a sacrifice fly to center field. A.J. Vukovich singled to keep the inning alive. Tim Tawa drove in Valdez with a base hit to left field. Amarillo took a 2-0 lead.

Amarillo extended their lead in the top of the fourth inning. With one man down, Caleb Roberts hit a line drive over the right field wall for a solo home run. His 10th long ball of the season made it a 3-0 lead.

The Missions plated their first two runs of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. Cummings started the frame with a base hit. Tenerowicz was hit by a pitch for the second time. Castanon drew a walk to load the bases. After striking out the next batter, Michael De La Cruz drove in two runs with a single to left field. The Missions trailed 3-2.

San Antonio used the long ball to capture the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Tenerowicz singled to start the frame. Castanon hit a line drive over the left field wall for a two-run home run. His seventh homer of the year made it a 4-3 lead for the Missions.

The Missions threatened to score in the bottom of the seventh inning. Facing Jake Rice, Hollis drew a walk and advanced to second on a balk. Ripken Reyes drew a walk to put two runners on. With Valenzuela at the dish, Hollis and Reyes executed a double steal. Taylor Rashi took over on the mound. While striking out Cole Cummings, Hollis was tagged out trying to steal home.

Cienfuegos secured his second win with the Missions after allowing three runs across seven innings of work. He allowed five hits and walked one while striking out 10 batters.

David Morgan pitched a scoreless eighth inning for San Antonio. Ethan Routzahn converted his fifth save after pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 5-3

With the win, San Antonio improves to 12-4, 43-41 on the season

Attendance: 5,583

Miguel Cienfuegos (Missions starter): W, 7.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, BB, 10 K

Spencer Giesting (Sod Poodles starter): L, 6.0 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, BB, 6 K, HR

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #46 MLB): DNP

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, July 14th

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): DNP

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): DNP

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 0-4, 3 K

Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB, E

Yu-Min Lin (#4 D'Backs prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, July 14th

Ivan Melendez (#8 D'Backs prospect): 0-4, 2 K

A.J. Vukovich (#15 D'Backs prospect): 1-3, BB

Kristian Robinson (#17 D'Backs prospect): 1-3, BB, 2 K

Caleb Roberts (#26 D'Backs prospect): 1-4, Solo HR, 2 K

Andrew Pintar (#30 D'Backs prospect): 0-3, RBI, SF, 2 K

The San Antonio Missions will conclude their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Sunday, July 14th. Right-hander Ryan Bergert (1-6, 6.26) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Yu-Min Lin (1-3, 5.95) is scheduled to pitch for the Sod Poodles. Sunday's first pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

