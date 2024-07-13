Offense Goes Quiet Late in Defeat

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Sod Poodles lost a close one to the Missions 5-3, in a game they led in the sixth inning.

Four of Amarillo's six hits came in a two-run third inning. Caleb Roberts entered double digits in home runs on the season on a booming swing in the fourth inning. Giesting battled his way to a near quality start, giving up four runs across six innings.

After being shut out the night before, the Sod Poodles offense got off to another slow start. They went down in order against starting pitcher Miguel Cienfuegos. Spencer Giesting worked around a two out walk and hit by pitch to conclude a scoreless frame.

Cienfuegos set down every Soddie through the first two innings and Giesting had a 1-2-3 inning of his own.

Logan Warmoth was the first Amarillo batter to reach. He did so with a one out single. Jesus Valdez piggybacked off of him and double down the right field line. With runners on second and third, Andrew Pintar opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly. A.J. Vukovich singled but Valdez was held at third. With two outs and runners at the corners, Tim Tawa lined a single into left field to make the score 2-0. Giesting made sure the defense wasn't on the field long, carving up three San Antonio hitters on just 10 pitches.

Amarillo added their third run in the top of the fourth on a solo blast from Caleb Roberts into right center field. Trouble was brewing for Giesting as he allowed the first three Missions to reach on just one hit. He got a huge strikeout with the bases loaded and nobody out but then gave up a two-run single to Michael De La Cruz. Fortunately, Marcos Castañon was cut down in a pickle trying to get to third from first. Giesting picked up his fifth strikeout of the game to send the game to the fifth with a lead.

Both teams had uneventful fifth innings, with the only baserunner reaching on a bunt single for San Antonio.

In the sixth inning, Tawa grounded out, Ivan Melendez struck out, and J.J. D'Orazio grounded out to make eight straight Amarillo batters in a row for Cienfuegos, since the Roberts homerun. Giesting allowed a leadoff single and then Castañon flipped the lead into the Missions dugout with a two-run shot. The score was 4-3 in favor of San Antonio headed into the final three frames.

Kristian Robinson was able to reach on a walk, but the Soddies still trailed headed into the home half. Jake Rice relieved Giesting and walked the first two batters and after a successful double steal, struck the next two batters out to give himself a chance to get out unharmed. Taylor Rashi came in to pitch and they were able to get Connor Hollis out in between home and third base in a pickle.

In the eighth, David Morgan took over on the mound and struck out Pintar to start his outing. A.J. Vukovich was walked but Tawa then grounded a ball to short that turned into an inning ending double play. Rashi allowed a leadoff double to Tenerowicz who would come in to score on a sac fly after a ground ball moved him to third. This made the game 5-3. A two out single and a balk put De La Cruz at second base and Robert Perez Jr. bounced a ball into left field, where Vukovich fired a bullet to the plate to strike down the runner trying to score.

Ethan Routzahn came into a save opportunity needing three outs to take the series lead. D'Orazio reached on a one-out error and with two out Robinson kept the game alive, smoking a ball through the left side. Kevin Graham pinch hit for Logan Warmoth with the tying run on base. The game ended 5-3 when Graham flew out to center field.

The Sod Poodles will try and salvage a series split as they play in their last game before the All-Star Break Sunday at 1:05 P.M.

