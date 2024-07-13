Comeback Attempt Falls Just Short for Frisco, Bested 10-9

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 10-9 on Saturday evening from Riders Field.

Northwest Arkansas (8-9, 43-43) took an early 1-0 lead against Frisco (10-7, 54-32) starter Dane Acker (3-4) on a sacrifice fly from Josh Lester, plating Tyler Tolbert.

In the top of the second inning, the Naturals loaded the bases with no outs. Acker induced a ground out that brought Luca Tresh across the plate before Javier Vaz delivered an RBI single, scoring Diego Hernandez. The Naturals added another run on a dropped fly ball in right field, allowing Valera to score to make it 4-0.

Maximo Acosta opened the home half of the second with a triple, later scoring on an RBI groundout by Frainyer Chavez, cutting the deficit to 4-1.

Acker exited after 3.2 innings, surrendering four runs (three earned) on four hits and four walks while fanning three.

The RoughRiders loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth against Mason Barnett (4-5), but were unable to push a run across.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Naturals extended their lead to 6-1 on a two-run homer by Luca Tresh off of Ricky DeVito, marking the first long ball allowed by the righty this season.

Northwest Arkansas added a run on a sacrifice fly by Josh Lester in the top of the sixth, giving them a 7-1 advantage.

DeVito exited after 2.1 innings, allowing three runs on three hits, a walk and one strikeout.

Damian Mendoza took the mound in the seventh inning, sitting down the first six batters he faced.

The RoughRiders came roaring back from down 7-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning. Chavez delivered a two-run double, plating Abimelec Ortiz and Aaron Zavala. Scott Kapers netted another run for Frisco on an RBI groundout before an RBI single from Alejandro Osuna. Liam Hicks crushed an RBI double to bring the Riders within a run, 7-6.

Mendoza ran into trouble in the top of the ninth as Tresh delivered a bases-loaded, two-run single. Hernandez laid down a sacrifice bunt, allowing Peyton Wilson to make it a 10-6 advantage.

The first three batters reached for Frisco in the bottom of the ninth. Chavez drove in Ortiz with a sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit to 10-7. Down to their final strike, Osuna notched a two-run single to get the RoughRiders back within a run. Ryan Brady secured the save, getting Hicks to fly out to deep left field.

Offensively, Acosta led the way with four hits and fell a homer shy of the first cycle in franchise history. Chavez paced the way with four RBI as Osuna, Zavala and Ortiz each logged multi-hit nights.

The RoughRiders conclude a six-game homestand against the Naturals at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, July 14th. The Riders have yet to announce a starter for the series finale against LHP Tyson Guerrero (1-5, 5.73) for the Naturals.

