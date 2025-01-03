WiIdcats Down the Mooseheads for 7th Straight 'W'

January 3, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats blanked the Halifax Mooseheads 3-0 Friday night, extending Moncton's win streak to a season-high seven games.

For the second game in a row, centreman Caleb Desnoyers nabbed First Star honours with his 22nd and 23rd goals of the season. Desnoyers also leads the QMJHL with eight game-winning goals. Defenseman Etienne Morin was a major contributor in the victory, scoring his 9th goal and assisting on both Desnoyers tallies. Jacob Steinman logged his 2nd shutout this season with 27 saves.

The game attracted 5,800 fans to the Avenir Centre. Moncton's record climbs to 28-5-2 after 35 games.

Three Stars

Ã¢Â­Â#18 CALEB DESNOYERS

Ã¢Â­ÂÃ¢Â­Â #1 JACOB STEINMAN

Ã¢Â­ÂÃ¢Â­ÂÃ¢Â­Â #5 ETIENNE MORIN

The Cats now play four straight road games, starting Sunday in Halifax at 3pm from Scotiabank Centre. Next week, the Wildcats are in Quebec to play in Gatineau Thursday, Rouyn-Noranda Saturday and Val D'or Sunday.

Join Marty Kingston with all the action on the Cats Radio Network - INSPIRE FM Moncton and on CHL TV.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.