Eagles Blank Titan to Kick off 2025

January 3, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Brayden Schmitt's first period goal stood up as the winner as the Cape Breton Eagles topped the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 3-0 at Centre 200 Friday night.

- Alexis Cournoyer stopped all 28 Bathurst shots in recording the shutout, while Joshua Fleming stopped 39 of 42 shots in the loss.

- Lewis Gendron & Jacob Newcombe scored power play goals for the Eagles, while Cam Squires picked up two assists.

- Cape Breton West Islanders goaltender Jake Poirier was recalled by the Eagles to serve as the backup goaltender as Brandon Lavoie missed the game due to injury.

It was a fast paced first period, with plenty of scoring chances, but the Schmitt goal was the lone maker of the opening period. Prior to Schmitt's goal, both Newcombe & Squires hit the iron. Schmitt's shot came from the point, floating through traffic and getting by Flemming.

After a first period that was played entirely five on five, the first three power plays of the game went the way of the Eagles. Bathurst killed off the first one, but couldn't hold off the Cape Breton man advantage for the rest of the period. Gendron tapped in his goal from the side of the goal after a pass from the sideboards, and Newcombe tipped a Squires shot through Fleming,

Bathurst would earn their first power play of the game in the second period, but couldn't solve Cournoyer. Their next power play came in the final two minutes of the third- Bathurst lifted Fleming for an extra attacker to create a six on four advantage, but the Eagles held strong and Cournoyer persevered the shutout.

The same two teams will do battle tomorrow, and barring a playoff showdown it will be the final ever matchup between the Eagles and Titan! The Acadie-Bathurst Titan will be relocating to St. John's, Newfoundland, for the 2025-26 season. Puck drop tomorrwo is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/RfcEx. They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Alexis Cournoyer (Cape Breton) 28 saves on 28 shots

2. Lewis Gendron (Cape Breton) 1 goal

3. Cam Squires (Cape Breton) 2 assists

Scratches For Cape Breton: Jakub Milota (World Juniors), Brandon Lavoie (injury), Logan Quinn, Rory Pilling, Carson Griffin, Aiden McCullough

Scratches For Bathurst: David-Alexandre Coulombe (injury), Emile Perron (injury) Mavrick Brunet,

Jayden Lazare, Leo Gauthier

Final Shots On Goal: 42-28 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 2/3

Bathurst Power Play: 0/3

