Islanders Take Down Sea Dogs in 6-3 Victory & Get 2025 off to Strong Start

January 3, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders opened the new year with a bang, securing a 6-3 victory over the Saint John Sea Dogs in the first of a back-to-back series at the Eastlink Centre.

In front of an energized home crowd, the Islanders delivered a statement performance that showcased their physicality, depth, and hard-nosed mentality.

A strong-start and poor finish to the 1st

The Islanders came out of the gates fast and furious, with newcomer Ethan Montroy making his presence felt early.

Just 4:25 into the 1st period, Montroy buried a rebound from a Max Jardine point shot to give Charlottetown a 1-0 lead. The Isles didn't stop there- 42 seconds later, Stratford's own Simon Hughes capitalized on a beautiful feed from Matt Butler on a 2-on-0 breakaway, extending the lead to 2-0 at 5:07.

Saint John would answer back, slowing the Islanders' momentum. Dylan Rozzi found the back of the net at 13:13 to pull the Sea Dogs within one.

Then, just before the period ended, Mateo Mann tied the game 2-2 with a goal in the dying seconds of the 1st frame.

Despite the late equalizer, the Isles held the shot advantage, 13-12, heading into the 2nd in a dissapointing end to the 1st period.

Islanders take over

In the 2nd period, the Islanders regained control early.

Just 30 seconds in, Marcus Kearsey blasted a rocket from the point to give Charlottetown a 3-2 lead. The goal was assisted by two more newcomers-Johnathan Lanza, who earned his first point as an Islander, and Jaybez Seymour, who also registered his first assist with the team.

Despite a late penalty kill, the Sea Dogs would find their equalizer at 9:44 of the 2nd period, as Reid Calder scored his first of the night to make it 3-3.

But the Islanders didn't back down. Anthony Flanagan put the Isles back on top at 8:38, finishing a chance from Brayden Stumpf and Jude Herron to make it 4-3.

As the game progressed, the physicality ramped up, and the Islanders leaned into their heavy forechecking style.

Despite taking a tripping penalty late in the period, Charlottetown killed it off successfully, keeping Saint John at bay.

The Islanders entered the 3rd period with a 4-3 lead and a 32-20 shot advantage.

Adding some insurance

The final frame was all about team defense and goaltending. Donald Hickey, was a steady presence in net, denying the Sea Dogs' attempts to mount a comeback. The Islanders' penalty kill remained perfect, stifling Saint John's opportunities.

With just under 7 minutes to go, Ross Campbell gave the Isles some breathing room, sniping a rocket of a goal to make it 5-3. Assists came from Butler and Hughes, as the trio continued their stellar play. This line is one to watch as they build chemistry and momentum in the second half of the season.

With the Sea Dogs pulling their goalie in the final minute, Montroy sealed the deal with his second goal of the night, an empty-netter that made it 6-3. The assist on the goal came from Marcus Kearsey, who also had a strong game.

In total, the Islanders outshot the Sea Dogs 41-27, proving once again that their forechecking and physical play are a recipe for success. The win not only gives the Islanders a crucial two points but also serves as an early statement to start the 2025 portion of their schedule.

Key Performers:

- 2nd Star Ethan Montroy: 2 goals, 1 assist - A strong start for Montroy, whos made an immediate impact with the team, including 2 goals tonight.

- Ross Campbell: 1 goal, 1 assist - A beautiful goal sealed the game for the Isles, and Campbell was all over the ice tonight.

- Donald Hickey: 24 saves on 27 shots - A solid performance from Hickey, who kept the Islanders in control when the Sea Dogs pressed.

- Matt Butler: 2 assists - Butler was involved in key plays, including assists on Hughes' breakaway goal and Campbell's insurance marker.

- 1st Star Marcus Kearsey: 1 goal - Hughes' fast breakaway goal early in the game set the tone for the Islanders.

The Islanders will be back at it tomorrow night at the Eastlink Centre for the second game of the series against Saint John, looking to build on this impressive victory and take both points in the double-header.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.