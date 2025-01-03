Eagles Kick off 2025 with Pivotal Set against Acadie-Bathurst Titan

As the Cape Breton Eagles get ready for their first games of 2025, they're also saying farewell as this weekend will see the Acadie-Bathurst Titan play their final two regular season games ever at Centre 200. And the weekend set provides a big opportunity for the Eagles to move up the standings.

The Titan will be relocating to St. John's, Newfoundland in 2025-26, and thus far they've delivered a strong farewell to the city of Bathurst. The Titan hold the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference, a place that would put the team on home ice in the opening round of the playoffs. Trailing by six points in the standings, the Eagles have an opportunity to make up some ground with four points up for grabs.

Bathurst has had success winning close games, and has received strong goaltending from overager Josh Flemming, who with a 927 save percentage ranks second in the league. He will have to earn his ice time in the second half of the season following the signing of Montreal Canadiens prospect Mikus Vecvanags, an 18 year old who is committed to the University of Maine for 2026-27. Up front, a trio of ten goal scorers- Colby Huggan, Dawson Sharkey, Louis-François Bélanger all have hit the ten goal mark.

The Eagles are looking to keep their end of 2024 form going into the new year. Cape Breton reeled off three consecutive wins to finish the prior year with a win in Charlottetown and a sweep of a home and home series against Halifax.. Cam Squires was excellent in the month of December, collecting 13 points in 8 games. Newcomers Lewis Gendron & Alexis Cournoyer have both impressed: Gendron has averaged a point game through three contests, while Cournoyer posted a .966 save percentage through his first two starts.

ACADIE-BATHURST CAPE BRETON

4th Eastern Conference, 20-11-1-1 (Away: 8-5-1-1) RECORD 6th Eastern Conference, 16-14-3-1 (Home: 7-7-1-1)

4-0-1-1 CURRENT STREAK 3-0-0-0

95GF/88GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 110GF/110GA

4-2-0 SEASON SERIES 2-4-0

Tuesday, Saint John 2 @ Bathurst 5 LAST GAME RESULT Tuesday, Cape Breton 5 @ Halifax 3

Colby Huggan (26 points in 32 games) LEADING SCORER Jacob Newcombe (33 points in 34 games)

18th, 13% (Away: 18th, 12.1%) POWER PLAY 11th, 21.5% (Home: T10th, 22%)

1st, 86.3% (Away: 1st 92%) PENALTY KILL T9th, 78.6% (Home: 12th, 75.4%))

David-Alexandre Coulombe iNJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) N/A

