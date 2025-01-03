Islanders Sign American-Born RD Johnathan Lanza from BCHL
January 3, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Charlottetown Islanders News Release
Islanders sign American-born RD Johnathan Lanza from BCHL Category: Article January 3, 2025 Tags: Johnathan Lanza BCHL New Signing Roster Update
The Charlottetown Islanders have signed 19-year-old right-handed defenseman Johnathan Lanza. Lanza, a native of Winthrop, Massachusetts, has spent this season with the Surrey Eagles in the BCHL. He has recorded 2 goals and 4 assists for 6 points in 25 games, standing at 6'00 185lbs.
Head Coach & General Manager Jim Hulton:
We are pleased to announce the addition of Johnathan Lanza Jr.. He is a 19 year old right shot defenseman who will add to our depth. Johnathan is a mobile, puck-moving defender who plays with grit and energy.
Fans can be excited to see their new man in action tonight and tomorrow night in two heated back-to-back rivalry games against the Saint John Sea Dogs at home at the Eastlink Centre. Puck drop is at 7PM, it's a double-header you don't want to miss!
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2025
- Players of the Month Named for December - QMJHL
- Sea Dogs Sign American Forward Matthew Krayer - Saint John Sea Dogs
- Islanders Sign American-Born RD Johnathan Lanza from BCHL - Charlottetown Islanders
- Defenceman Justin Chiras Joins the Mooseheads - Halifax Mooseheads
- Islanders Set for Double-Header vs. Maritime Rivals - Charlottetown Islanders
- Eagles Kick off 2025 with Pivotal Set against Acadie-Bathurst Titan - Cape Breton Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlottetown Islanders Stories
- Islanders Sign American-Born RD Johnathan Lanza from BCHL
- Islanders Set for Double-Header vs. Maritime Rivals
- Islanders Release Two Players Ahead of Monday Deadline
- Islanders Lose Despite Spirited Effort in Moncton
- Islanders Look to Take Down League Leaders in Afternoon Rivalry