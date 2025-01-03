Islanders Sign American-Born RD Johnathan Lanza from BCHL

January 3, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







Islanders sign American-born RD Johnathan Lanza from BCHL Category: Article January 3, 2025 Tags: Johnathan Lanza BCHL New Signing Roster Update

The Charlottetown Islanders have signed 19-year-old right-handed defenseman Johnathan Lanza. Lanza, a native of Winthrop, Massachusetts, has spent this season with the Surrey Eagles in the BCHL. He has recorded 2 goals and 4 assists for 6 points in 25 games, standing at 6'00 185lbs.

Head Coach & General Manager Jim Hulton:

We are pleased to announce the addition of Johnathan Lanza Jr.. He is a 19 year old right shot defenseman who will add to our depth. Johnathan is a mobile, puck-moving defender who plays with grit and energy.

Fans can be excited to see their new man in action tonight and tomorrow night in two heated back-to-back rivalry games against the Saint John Sea Dogs at home at the Eastlink Centre. Puck drop is at 7PM, it's a double-header you don't want to miss!

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.