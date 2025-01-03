Sea Dogs Sign American Forward Matthew Krayer

January 3, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs have signed American forward Matthew Krayer to a QMJHL Scholarship and Development Agreement, the team announced today.

"We are very excited to add Matthew as he is very hungry to continue his development as a player in our program and become a part of the City of Saint John," said Sea Dogs Head Coach & General Manager Travis Crickard. "Matthew comes highly regarded from Mount St. Charles in Rhode Island. His former coach Cody Wild spoke volumes about Matthew's character as a person and abilities as a player."

A five-foot-10, 170-pound forward from Concord, Massachusetts, Krayer was selected in the 14th round of the 2024 QMJHL Draft by the Sea Dogs and started the season with the Mount St. Charles Academy 16U team. He totaled 59 points (23 goals, 36 assists) in 35 games during the first half of the season after posting 79 points (32 goals, 47 assists) in 56 games last year.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the Sea Dogs organization which has a history of success in the CHL," said Krayer. "I am truly grateful for this opportunity and I can't wait to get started."

Krayer attended USA Hockey's National 16 Player Development Camp this summer finishing with five goals and one assist in five games for Team Navy Blue. He is expected to make his QMJHL debut Friday night when the Sea Dogs visit the Charlottetown Islanders at the Eastlink Centre.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.