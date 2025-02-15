#OFANextGen Community Day Tomorrow

February 15, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







Community Day, as part of One for All - Next Gen Weekend presented by TD, will take place on TOMORROW at TD Station!

It all starts at 11:00am as selected local minor hockey teams will hit the ice for skills sessions with Sea Dogs players and coaches. Following these sessions, the Sea Dogs and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Saint John are hosting a FREE family skate from 1:00pm to 3:30pm in celebration of the BGC's 125th Anniversary. This event is open to the public and will also include an Sea Dogs dressing room tours, photo opportunities, autograph sessions, and more.

In addition to the on-ice activities, the Sea Dogs are hosting an NHL© 25 tournament at ice-level starting at 1:00pm, where kids that previously registered will be paired up with Sea Dogs players in a two-vs-two bracket-style competition with the winner getting an Xbox Series X console and a copy of EA Sports NHL© 25.

Those attending Community Day activities are asked to enter through the WEST entrance (Zamboni end) of TD Station.

The Sea Dogs are back in action on Monday, February 17th at 3:00pm for Family Day against the Cape Breton Eagles. It is also the annual Mental Health Awareness Game with 2022 Memorial Cup champion Nick Blagden in attendance and local mental health organizations will be set up on the concourse to share valuable resources and information with fans.

Blagden is a vocal proponent of mental health initiatives, and frequently speaks to schools and community organizations about his personal journey with mental health, encouraging open conversations and understanding.

Tickets for both Monday's game are available at the TD Station Box Office and online at tickets.tdstation.com.

For the latest Sea Dogs news, visit SJSeaDogs.com, or follow the team on Facebook (Facebook.com/sjseadogs), Twitter (@SJSeaDogs), and Instagram (@SJSeaDogs).

