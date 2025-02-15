Wildcats Top Mooseheads with 51-Shot Attack

February 15, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats faced their former long-time goaltender and kept Jacob Steinman busy with 51 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Mooseheads Saturday night at Avenir Centre before 5,600 fans.

Third period goals by Adam Fortier-Gendron (4th) and Maxime Cote (16th) snapped a 1-1 tie to earn the Cats their 40th win of the season. Markus Vidicek cashed in a rebound for his 29th goal just 14 seconds into the game. Caleb Desnoyers added two key assists.

Cats goalie Rudy Guimond improved to 9-0 with 17 saves, including two breakaways.

Not in uniform were #9 Gabe Smith, #16 Logan Crosby & #60 Mathis Rousseau.

Three Stars:

#19 MAXIME COTE

JACOB STEINMAN, HAL

#6 MARKUS VIDICEK

Both clubs meet again on Holiday Monday at 2pm at Scotiabank Centre. Follow your Wildcats on CHL TV and Cats Radio INSPIRE 105.1 FM.

Article by Marty Kingston

