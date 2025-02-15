Wildcats Top Mooseheads with 51-Shot Attack
February 15, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
The Wildcats faced their former long-time goaltender and kept Jacob Steinman busy with 51 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Mooseheads Saturday night at Avenir Centre before 5,600 fans.
Third period goals by Adam Fortier-Gendron (4th) and Maxime Cote (16th) snapped a 1-1 tie to earn the Cats their 40th win of the season. Markus Vidicek cashed in a rebound for his 29th goal just 14 seconds into the game. Caleb Desnoyers added two key assists.
Cats goalie Rudy Guimond improved to 9-0 with 17 saves, including two breakaways.
Not in uniform were #9 Gabe Smith, #16 Logan Crosby & #60 Mathis Rousseau.
Three Stars:
#19 MAXIME COTE
JACOB STEINMAN, HAL
#6 MARKUS VIDICEK
Both clubs meet again on Holiday Monday at 2pm at Scotiabank Centre. Follow your Wildcats on CHL TV and Cats Radio INSPIRE 105.1 FM.
Article by Marty Kingston
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2025
- Wildcats Top Mooseheads with 51-Shot Attack - Moncton Wildcats
- Steinman Stars in Moncton Despite Mooseheads' Loss - Halifax Mooseheads
- Eagles Top Phoenix to Push Win Streak to Three Games - Cape Breton Eagles
- #OFANextGen Community Day Tomorrow - Saint John Sea Dogs
- Red Dirt Rivalry: Isles & Titan Clash in Crucial Islander Day Game - Charlottetown Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.