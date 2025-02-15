Red Dirt Rivalry: Isles & Titan Clash in Crucial Islander Day Game

February 15, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Islanders fans, get ready! Monday is Islander Day in PEI, and what better way to celebrate than with the biggest game of the year?

Your Charlottetown Islanders will take on their fiercest rivals, the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, in a high-stakes 2 PM showdown at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown.

A Rivalry for the Ages

The Islanders and Titan have been neck and neck all season, and heading into the weekend, Charlottetown sits just 1 point behind Acadie-Bathurst in the QMJHL standings.

With back-to-back games against each other-Sunday night in Acadie-Bathurst and Monday afternoon in Charlottetown-there's an 8-point swing on the line. One team has a chance to make a massive statement with the playoffs fast approaching.

So far this season, the rivalry has been as tight as ever.

The teams have split their four previous meetings (2-2), with every game coming down to the wire. Expect nothing less than another nail-biter as both squads fight for crucial playoff positioning.

Players to Watch

-Matt Butler is on an absolute tear, riding a 10-game point streak with 20 points in that span. The Isles' offensive leader has been unstoppable and will be a key difference-maker.

-Ross Campbell, a Souris-born fan favorite, will have plenty of support in the crowd. He's coming off a massive 2-goal performance, including the game-winner with a minute to go against Sherbrooke.

-Donald Hickey is expected to start in Acadie-Bathurst on Sunday, with Nicolas Ruccia likely getting the nod for Monday's Islander Day matchup.

Island Pride on Full Display

This game isn't just about the standings-it's about Island pride. Between both teams, 7 players hail from Prince Edward Island, making this a true hometown battle:

Acadie-Bathurst Titan's PEI-Born Players: Charlottetown Islanders' PEI-Born Players:

-Tyler Wood (Charlottetown, PEI) - Simon Hughes (Stratford, PEI)

-Liam Arsenault (Charlottetown, PEI) - Ross Campbell (Souris, PEI)

-Dawson Sharkey (Souris, PEI)

-Colby Huggan (Charlottetown)

-Harry Clements (High Bank, PEI)

With family, friends, and fans packing the Eastlink Centre, expect an electric atmosphere as these hometown players go head-to-head for bragging rights and 4 crucial points.

Dirt Shirt Jerseys & The Story Behind Them

To honour the Island's rich heritage, the Isles will be wearing special Dirt Shirt-inspired jerseys for this game.

What's a Dirt Shirt? The iconic PEI Dirt Shirt was born in 1997 when a family-owned Island business took a bold step-staining clothes on purpose with PEI's famous red soil.

The process involves dipping 100% cotton shirts into a mixture of Island red dirt and well water, resulting in a deep, natural color that reflects PEI's roots. The Dirt Shirt has become a staple of Island culture, and now, it will be part of Islanders hockey history.

"The Island's rich red dirt has long been known to colour clothing. Instead of trying to get it out, why not help put it in," said Michele Wood, Owner/Operator of PEI Dirt Shirt. "We are super excited to help support a great island team like the Islanders."

You can find PEI Dirt Shirt at Peaks Quay in Charlottetown, in Spinnakers Landing in Summerside, and online!

Be There for the Biggest Game of the Year!

This game is shaping up to be the most important one of the season-a packed house, Islander pride, and a chance to climb the standings against our biggest rivals. The Isles need every fan in the building, so bring your energy, wear your Islanders colors, and let's make some noise!

