Eagles Top Phoenix to Push Win Streak to Three Games

February 15, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Two first period goals from Cole Burbidge helped lead the Cape Breton Eagles to a 5-4 victory on Saturday night over the Sherbrooke Phoenix. The result stretches the Eagles win streak to three games- all three games in which the Eagles allowed the first goal.

- Xavier Daigle's goal with one second left in the first period gave the Eagles their first lead of the game- it was assisted by Lewis Gendron, his third assist of the first period.

- Cam Squires recorded the game winning goal along with an assist. Jacob Newcombe also scored, while Andrew Brown chipped in two assists.

- Jakub Milota picked up the win, stopping 24 of 28 shots. Linards Feldbergs took the loss after stopping 14 of 16 shots in relief. Kyan Labbé allowed three goals on 7 shots in his one period of action.

Despite the somewhat high scoring game, there was only one goal in the opening four minutes and it went to the visitors. Defenseman Louis-Alex Tremblay jumped into the play, sent it back to the blueline for Jean-Félix Lapointe, who had his shot tipped by Alexis Doucet as the Phoenix took the lead.

The Eagles would then tie the game twice and take the lead in the final six minutes of the period. Burbidge found himself alone in front of the goal, converting a pass from Gendron to square the game at one. Sherbrooke's Mavrick Lachance put the Phoenix ahead again when he finished a pass from behind the net, but Burbidge countered with a heavy shot from the blueline.

Daigle's goal was upheld after review, as he finished a pass from Gendron to send the Eagles to the dressing room with the lead. It would also end the night for Labbé.

A nice effort in front of the net by Charles-Antoine Beauregard knotted the game before the eight-minute mark, but just 44 seconds later, Jacob Newcombe blasted a go ahead goal by Feldbergs. The period finished 5-3 when Squires scored the only power play goal of the night for either side, cutting out from the corner and putting it by Feldbergs.

Sherbrooke was unable to score on a power play in the final five minutes, but kept pushing when Feldbergs was lifted for an extra attacker. With six skaters out, the Phoenix pulled within one as Zachary Paulhus cashed in on a goal mouth scramble. Not long after, Feldbergs was back on the bench again as six Sherbrooke attackers looked for a tying goal. It wasn't to be for Sherbrooke and the Eagles picked up the win.

The Eagles are next in action for a special Monday afternoon contest in Saint John against the Sea Dogs. Puck drop is at 3 PM. The game is available for purchase on https://shorturl.at/RYml6 and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Cole Burbidge (Cape Breton) 2 goals, +3

2. Lewis Gendron (Cape Breton) 3 assists, +3

3. Andrew Brown (Cape Breton) 2 assists

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury), Tomas Lavoie (injury), Nathan Plouffe,

Scratches For Sherbrooke: Félix Ouellet (injury), Robin Benoit (injury), Olivier Dubois (injury), Zakary Gagnon(injury), Étienne Giroux (injury), Éliott Guenette (injury)

Final Shots On Goal: 26-25 in favour of Sherbrooke

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/3

Sherbrooke Power Play: 0/4

