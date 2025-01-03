Defenceman Justin Chiras Joins the Mooseheads

The Halifax Mooseheads made another addition from south of the border on Friday when GM Cam Russell announced the signing of American defenceman Justin Chiras.

The 17-year-old from Bedford, New Hampshire attended training camp with the Mooseheads on a free agent tryout but chose to leave to maintain his NCAA eligibility. Chiras has since suited up in 40 games with South Kent School where he scored 23 points (five goals and 18 assists). He had 21 points in 56 games last season with South Kent 16U AAA.

"Justin performed well at camp and was an intriguing prospect for us. We felt there was a mutual interest and were able to open up the lines of communication again once the rule change took effect, and we're very happy to be able to get him here," Russell said.

Chiras is a right-handed shooting blueliner with size, standing 6-foot-1 and weighing in at 187 pounds. He will wear number 73 and joins goalie Nick Cirka and defenceman Mathieu Taillefer as players who have decided to join the Mooseheads since the NCAA ruling change in the fall. The new defenceman is expected to join the lineup in time for a pair of games against the Moncton Wildcats this weekend.

Halifax will visit Moncton on Friday night before returning to Scotiabank Centre to entertain the Wildcats on Sunday afternoon at 3pm.

The Mooseheads also announced that 18-year-old defenceman Dominic MacKenzie is now with the Pictou County Weeks Crushers of the Maritime Hockey League and will remain as an affiliate player for the club.

