TD and Sea Dogs Announce One for All - Next Gen Weekend

February 4, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN - TD Bank Group (TD) and the Saint John Sea Dogs announced today the details of One for All - Next Gen Weekend, which takes place this Family Day Weekend at TD Station.

One for All - Next Gen Weekend presented by TD will take over TD Station with two Sea Dogs games and a Community Day filled with activities for all ages.

The festivities begin on Saturday, February 15th as the Sea Dogs host their first Kids Takeover Game at 3:00pm against the Shawinigan Cataractes. Seven lucky children will be chosen by the Sea Dogs to join them on game day, learning from different members of the team's staff including the coaching staff, training staff, PA announcer, referees, DJ, and more.

To submit your child (ages 8-14) for an opportunity to take part in the 2025 Next Gen game, complete the registration form HERE. Applications close Monday, February 10, 2025 at 12:00pm, and only those selected for a position will be contacted.

A highlight of the weekend, Community Day, will take place on Sunday, February 16th as local minor hockey teams and their families will be invited to participate in on-ice activities with Sea Dogs players. This event hosted by the Sea Dogs is free to attend and will also include an open family skate, dressing room tours, photo opportunities, autograph sessions, and more.

In addition to the on-ice activities, the Sea Dogs will host an NHL© 25 tournament at ice-level starting at 1:00pm, where youth will be paired up with Sea Dogs players in a bracket-style competition with the winner taking home an Xbox Series X console with a copy of EA Sports NHL© 25. Click HERE to register your child (ages 8-14) for the NHL© 25 tournament. Spots are limited and registration closes Monday, February 10, 2025 at 12:00pm.

The Sea Dogs will honor their 2022 Memorial Cup Championship team on Monday, February 17th at 3:00pm against the Cape Breton Eagles as part of their Mental Health Awareness Game. The game will feature members of the 2022 championship team in attendance and local mental health organizations will be set up on the concourse to share valuable resources and information with fans.

Nick Blagden, a member of the 2022 championship team and a vocal proponent of mental health initiatives, will also be in attendance. Blagden frequently speaks to schools and community organizations about his personal journey with mental health, encouraging open conversations and understanding.

Tickets for both One for All - Next Gen Weekend games are available at the TD Station Box Office and online at tickets.tdstation.com.

