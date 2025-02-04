Team of the Week Named for Week 19
February 4, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Here are the players whose outstanding performances between January 27 and February 2 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.
FORWARDS:
Noah Reinhart | Val-d'Or Foreurs | 2GP-3G-7A, +9
Nathan Brisson | Val-d'Or Foreurs | 2GP-4G-5A, +8
Maxim Massé | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 2GP-3G-5A, +6
DEFENSEMEN:
Alex Huang | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 2GP-1G-3A, +5
Taos Jordan | Gatineau Olympiques | 2GP-0G-5A, +3
GOALTENDER:
Jacob Steinman | Halifax Mooseheads | 1-0-0-1, .961%, 1.62, 1 SO
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2025
- Team of the Week Named for Week 19 - QMJHL
- Zielinski Returns to Czechia - Cape Breton Eagles
- Annual Mooseheads Fight Cancer Game Saturday 7pm - Halifax Mooseheads
- Noah Reinhart Named Vidéotron Player of the Week - QMJHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.