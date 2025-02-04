Team of the Week Named for Week 19

Here are the players whose outstanding performances between January 27 and February 2 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.

FORWARDS:

Noah Reinhart | Val-d'Or Foreurs | 2GP-3G-7A, +9

Nathan Brisson | Val-d'Or Foreurs | 2GP-4G-5A, +8

Maxim Massé | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 2GP-3G-5A, +6

DEFENSEMEN:

Alex Huang | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 2GP-1G-3A, +5

Taos Jordan | Gatineau Olympiques | 2GP-0G-5A, +3

GOALTENDER:

Jacob Steinman | Halifax Mooseheads | 1-0-0-1, .961%, 1.62, 1 SO

