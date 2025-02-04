Zielinski Returns to Czechia

February 4, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier announced today 18-year-old defenceman Ales Zielinski has decided to leave the team and return to his home in Havirov, Czechia.

Zielinski is in his second QMJHL season, and his first with the Eagles after being acquired from Moncton in June of last year. Currently, the 18-year-old fills the second European import slot on the Eagles roster alongside Jakub Milota.

This season, Zielinski has scored two goals and eight assists in 40 games with the Eagles.

"Ales came to the decision that returning home to Czechia is what will be best for him," said Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier." We are disappointed in his decision and it is unfortunate that he left us at this time of the season when it is impossible to replace him but at the end of the day there isn't much we can do."

The Eagles are next in action on Thursday when they travel to Moncton to face the Wildcats at 7:00 PM.

