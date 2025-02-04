Noah Reinhart Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

February 4, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







The latest player to earn Videotron Player of the Week honors is Val-d'Or Foreurs winger Noah Reinhart. In a pair of home games, the 20-year-old from Dundas, Ontario scored three times and added seven assists as the Foreurs flexed their offensive muscle while going a perfect 2-0-0-0 on the week.

On Friday night, the Foreurs started slow against the Charlottetown Islanders before rallying from deficits of 2-0 and 3-1 to score seven goals over the last 40 minutes to skate away with a 10-6 victory. Reinhart put together a playmaking clinic, recording five assists before capping off the night with an empty net goal. His six-point effort represents a new single-game benchmark for the overager, while the empty netter was the 150th point of his QMJHL regular season career. His efforts earned him third star honors for the game.

The following afternoon, Reinhart and the Foreurs picked up right where they left off. The third-year veteran scored twice and added a pair of assists, to go along with a +4 rating, to help propel Val-d'Or to a 7-2 triumph over the Saint John Sea Dogs. Reinhart was named the game's second star as he proved a difference maker against one of his former teams.

With 47 points in 38 games, Reinhart's game has taken off since his acquisition by the Foreurs from Cape Breton in late October. Overall, he's posted 51 points on the campaign with all but one of his 29 goals coming in the green-and-gold. Reinhart is on his fourth QMJHL squad, which includes a Gilles-Courteau Trophy winning run with Drummondville last year.

_

2024-2025 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 19 | Noah Reinhart (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 18 | Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 17 | Xavier Villeneuve (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 16 | Kody Dupuis (Shawinigan Cataractes)

Week 15 | Alexis Cournoyer (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 14 | Jérémie Minville (Gatineau Olympiques)

Week 13 | Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 12 | Noah Reinhart (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 11 | Jonathan Fauchon (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 10 | Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 9 | Raphaël Précourt (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 8 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 7 | Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 6 | Jacob Steinman (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 5 | Antonin Verreault (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 4 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 3 | Emmanuel Vermette (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 2 | Charles-Edward Gravel (Saint John Sea Dogs)

Week 1 | Vince Elie (Shawinigan Cataractes)

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2025

Noah Reinhart Named Vidéotron Player of the Week - QMJHL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.