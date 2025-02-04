Annual Mooseheads Fight Cancer Game Saturday 7pm

Your Halifax Mooseheads are preparing for a pair of home games this weekend at Scotiabank Centre, including the Annual Mooseheads Fight Cancer Game which is set for Saturday night at 7pm versus Blainville-Boisbriand.

It's a game that hits close to home for everyone involved as we all have been affected by cancer at some point in our lives. This season, the special purple Mooseheads jerseys will be auctioned online to raise funds in support of Camp Good Times (as part of the Canadian Cancer Society). The auction will begin during the game at ElevateAuctions.com and will run until Monday, February 17th.

The Camp Goodtimes - Kids Camp program offers unforgettable opportunities for children to take part in outdoor recreation and activities. Kids Camp is much more than just fun. It's a safety-focused, secure and supervised environment where kids impacted by cancer can make new friends and foster independence and personal growth, helping them see beyond the limits of their cancer.

So far this year, 30 children from the Halifax area registered for Kids Camp (camp is in August), 23 children from Halifax attended a day event, and 5 Halifax families attended the family camp. The camp takes place at Brigadoon Village on Aylesford Lake in the Annapolis Valley, and on average the funds needed to cover the cost to send just one child is approximately $2,000.

Tickets for Saturday's game between the Mooseheads and Armada are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.

