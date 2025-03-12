Top Prospect Cameron Chartrand Signs with Sea Dogs

March 12, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs have signed 2024 first-round pick Cameron Chartrand to a QMJHL Scholarship and Development Agreement, the team announced on Wednesday.

Chartrand was ranked fifth overall by Central Scouting going into the 2024 QMJHL Draft and was selected by the Sea Dogs 19th overall.

"We are ecstatic to add Cameron to our program," said Sea Dogs Head Coach & General Manager Travis Crickard. "Having worked with Cameron at the Youth Olympics and the U17 World Challenge, it is clear that we are not only adding a top defenceman from the 2008 draft class, but an extremely humble young man with a tremendous hunger to improve and be a great hockey player."

"It will be a tremendous honour to work with Cameron as he continues his development as a member of the Sea Dogs and the Saint John community," added Crickard.

A product of Saint-Lazare, Quebec, Chartrand has spent the last three seasons with the Bishop Kearney Selects program in Rochester, New York. He was named captain of the BK Selects 16U team this season and in 47 games totaled 42 points (five goals, 37 assists).

"I am extremely excited to get started with the Sea Dogs," said Chartrand. "It was an honour to be drafted by this first-class organization and I am looking to joining the team for a great season next year."

The six-foot-one, 205-pound defenceman also suited up for Canada Red at the 2024 U17 World Challenge in November winning silver and finishing with two points in four games.

"We are excited to welcome Cameron and his family to the Sea Dogs," said Sea Dogs President Trevor Georgie. "We considered him the best defenceman in his age group in his draft year, and we are thrilled that he has decided to continue to develop here as a Sea Dog. We look forward to having him play an important part in our future championship aspirations."

Chartrand, a Boston College commit, will join the Sea Dogs at training camp in August in preparation for the 2025-26 season.

