Islanders Move Within 3 Points of Titan with Clutch Win over Halifax

March 12, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders took another huge step in their playoff chase, rallying for a thrilling 5-3 win over the Halifax Mooseheads on home ice.

With the victory, the Isles now sit just 3 points behind the Acadie-Bathurst Titan with 4 games left in the season-setting up a massive showdown in Bathurst on Friday night.

Flanagan's 1st Star Performance & Lanza's Milestone

Anthony Flanagan put on an unforgettable show, earning 1st-star honours with a 2-goal performance that was just inches away from a hattrick.

His first attempt of the night was overturned on an offside review, but he refused to be denied, scoring twice to help power the Islanders' comeback.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Lanza capped off the night with an empty-net goal-his first career QMJHL tally-sealing the victory and earning him 2nd-star recognition.

Back-and-Forth Battle

Both teams came into the game desperate for points, with Halifax fighting for their playoff lives and Charlottetown pushing to catch Bathurst in the standings.

The Mooseheads came out flying, outshooting the Islanders early and grabbing a 2-1 lead on a powerplay goal in the 2nd period.

Flanagan tied things up with a beauty midway through the 2nd, and the two teams entered the 3rd period locked in a tense 2-2 battle.

Controversy struck early in the final frame as Halifax took the lead on a questionable goal that left head coach Jim Hulton livid on the Islanders' bench. The Islanders were not set when the puck was dropped, leading to a goal.

But once again, Flanagan responded, tying the game at 3-3 with his 2nd of the night.

Montroy Plays Hero, Lanza Seals It

With time winding down, Ethan Montroy delivered the dagger, ripping a shot past Halifax goaltender Jacob Steinman with just 3 minutes left to give Charlottetown a 4-3 lead.

Halifax pulled their goalie in a last-ditch effort, but Lanza made his mark with an empty-netter-his first career goal in the Q-to send the Eastlink Centre crowd into celebration mode.

Ruccia Stands Tall

Goaltender Nicolas Ruccia continued his red-hot form, making 26 saves, including a crucial breakaway stop in the 3rd period to keep the Isles in the fight.

Despite Halifax outshooting Charlottetown 29-17, Ruccia's steady presence between the pipes was a difference-maker once again.

Up Next: Final Game in Bathurst

The Islanders now turn their attention to a crucial road trip to Bathurst. Where they will face the Titan for the final time ever at the K.C. Irving Regional Centre before the franchise relocates to Newfoundland next season.

A win on Friday would put Charlottetown within just 1 point of Bathurst in the standings-making it one of the most important games of the season.

With the playoff race heating up, the Islanders are peaking at the perfect time. Expect another battle when the puck drops in Bathurst on Friday night.

