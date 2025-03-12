Crunch Time: Isles Aim to Tighten Gap on Bathurst with Win over Halifax

March 12, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders are back home at the Eastlink Centre tonight, at 7PM, for another massive showdown against the Halifax Mooseheads.

With just 3 home games left in the regular season-including tonight-every game carries extra weight as the Isles push to catch the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in the standings.

Sitting just 5 points back, Charlottetown has a golden opportunity to close the gap with two upcoming matchups against Bathurst.

Tonight's contest is about more than just points; it's about making a statement. After a challenging road trip where injuries left the team shorthanded, the Isles are eager to turn the tide in front of their home crowd.

The return of Matt Butler and Simon Hughes injects much-needed firepower into the lineup, while Marcus Kearsey is just a few games away from making his return.

However, they'll be without Kyle Powers tonight due to suspension-he'll be back in the lineup for Friday's critical game in Bathurst.

The Mooseheads come into this matchup fresh off a split series against Saint John. They remain in the thick of the playoff hunt and have yet to officially punch their ticket, meaning they'll be playing desperate hockey.

The season series between these two teams is dead even at 3 wins apiece, adding even more intensity to tonight's battle-whoever wins takes the season series.

Fans will have some familiar faces to watch on the Mooseheads' side, with Island-born players Eddy Doyle and Lincoln Waugh suiting up for Halifax.

No matter who the Isles are up against, they'll have confidence in the crease. Both Donald Hickey and Nicolas Ruccia have been outstanding all season, with Ruccia taking his game to another level in the second half. He thrives in big moments, and tonight's game is exactly that.

With the Titan set to face the top-ranked team in the country twice before season's end-and two head-to-head matchups with us still to come-the door is open for the Isles to climb the standings.

It all kicks off tonight. Puck drop is at 7 PM-be there, be loud, and let's push for two crucial points!

