Wiggins Strikes out Five in Debut, Pelicans Beat GreenJackets 5-2

June 6, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Off dominant pitching and explosive hitting, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans took down the Augusta GreenJackets on Thursday night. The win improved the Birds' record to 25-28 while the GreenJackets dropped to 21-32.

It was the Pelicans' debut for 2023 Cubs' second-round pick Jaxon Wiggins, as he struck out five and shutout the GreenJackets through the first three innings with just one hit allowed. Erian Rodriguez (3-3) earned the win with three relief innings, allowing one unearned run and collecting five strikeouts. The Pelicans struck out 13 in the victory.

Two home runs propelled the Pelicans to the win as Andy Garriola (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, BB) hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Jacob Wetzel (2-4, HR, RBI, BB) followed with a solo homer in the fifth. Wetzel also broke the franchise record with his 128th career walk. Cristian Hernandez (3-5, RBI) posted a three-hit game with an RBI single in the seventh.

Augusta starter Davis Polo (1-6) took the loss after giving up four earned runs off five hits in his five innings while striking out six. William Silva followed with one earned run in two relief innings.

The only RBI for the GreenJackets came from Noah Williams (1-3, RBI) on a sacrifice fly in the ninth. Augusta was held to just five hits and two walks.

The fourth game of the series is set for Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

