Mudcats Drop Another to RiverDogs

June 6, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs used a trio of pitchers that combined to shut out the Carolina Mudcats 7-0 on Thursday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Ballpark.

Charleston (24-29) built an early advantage scoring a pair of runs in the second and third innings highlighted by a Carlos Colmenarez triple which made it 4-0.

The RiverDogs added to their lead in the fifth with a single tally and plated a pair in the seventh for the 7-0 advantage.

Carolina (32-20), had a hard time getting anything going at the plate with just four hits and going a combined 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

The series continues Friday night with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Carolina returns home to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, June 11 when they face the Fredricksburg Nationals.

