Reyes and Di Turi Added from ACL Brewers

June 6, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series roster transactions affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves include the addition of LHP Anfernny Reyes and INF Filippo Di Turi from the Arizona Complex League Brewers to the Mudcats. Both will be active for tonight's game against Charleston.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 28 active players and 4 on the injured list.

In summary:

6/6: LHP Anfernny Reyes added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

6/6: INF Filippo Di Turi added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

