Patteson Puts Together Historic Start in 1-0 Win

June 6, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies' Hunter Patteson In Action

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies' Hunter Patteson In Action(Columbia Fireflies)

Columbia, SC - Hunter Patteson was dynamite for the Columbia Fireflies, working the club's longest start as a Royals' affiliate in a 1-0 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Thursday night at Segra Park.

The southpaw (W, 3-4) went eight frames and retired the last 20 batters he faced, the longest stretch for a Fireflies individual pitcher in franchise history and the longest stretch for the team. Patteson fanned five while allowing just three hits and no walks before giving the ball to Jarold Rosado (S, 2) who closed things out with a 1-2-3 ninth. It was the club's first 1-0 win since June 9, 2022 vs the Salem Red Sox.

All-in-all, the Fireflies retired 23 consecutive hitters before the game ended. Although the Fireflies allowed two runs in last night's game, neither of the runs were earned runs, meaning the staff has gone 20.2 innings without allowing an earned run.

Blake Mitchell took advantage of a fly ball lost in the lights near center fielder Cesar Hernandez to leg out a double to lead-off the eighth inning. With one out, Columbia's catcher stole third. Next, Chris Brito lined an RBI single to right to plate Mitchell and break the scoreless tie 1-0.

Alain Pena worked a quality start for Fayetteville. He spun six scoreless frames, allowing six hits while punching out three before turning the ball over to the bullpen. Hudson Leach (L, 0-1) was the only reliever required. He allowed the one run in a pair of innings as he took his first loss of the season.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Ethan Bosacker (4-2, 2.39 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Fayetteville counters with RHP Julio Marte (0-3, 7.71 ERA).

Tomorrow, it's time to take a look back at the fastest guy to ever wear the neon and navy! Tyler Tolbert swiped a franchise-record 49 bases for Columbia in 2021 and he's still sprinting around the bases today. The 13th rounder has stolen over 200 career bases, and you can swipe his bobblehead if you're one of the first 1,000 fans in attendance Friday. The game starts at 7:05 and the gates open at 6, so you'll want to get to Segra Park early so you can secure your piece of Fireflies history! Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.