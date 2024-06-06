Columbia Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes 6.6 vs Fayetteville

June 6, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster move affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster.

* INF Diego Guzman has been added to the active roster.

Guzman will wear jersey #12.

The Fireflies active roster now sits at 29.

Columbia continues their series vs the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. LHP Hunter Patteson (2-4, 3.83 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Fayetteville counters with RHP Alain Pena (1-1, 3.07 ERA).

Tonight is also Retro Video Game night. It's time for a blast from the past! Remember playing on your old Game Boy or Atari? We're harnessing the nostalgia from your favorite video games from yesteryear and bringing it to Segra Park for everyone to enjoy as the Fireflies play on Retro Video Game Night Presented by Lexington Medical Center on a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday! If that weren't enough, we'll also have our Budweiser Thirsty Thursday specials where fans can enjoy $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic drafts and $3 craft drafts and house cocktails during the game. Buy your tickets at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

ARMS DOMINATE IN FIREFLIES 4-2 WIN: The Fireflies pitching staff jumped out and didn't allow an earned run following a 1:23 minute delay to start the game at Segra Park as the Fireflies coasted to a 4-2 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Wednesday night. Felix Arronde (W, 3-4) provided a great start for the Fireflies (26-25). He went five innings, allowing four hits and two runs, both of which were unearned to turn the ball over to the bullpen with the lead.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING: The Fireflies have a pair of active hitting streaks right now. Last night, Jhonny Perdomo extended his hitting streak to six-games when he sliced a two RBI double down the left field line in the second inning. Since May 25, Perdomo is 7-18 (.389) with six stolen bases and five RBI.

SIZZLING SWIPERS: Last night the Fireflies stole eight bases vs the Woodpeckers, which is a season-high and their most stolen bases in a game since August 2, 2022. In 2022, Jean Ramirez, Erick Pena and Omar Hernandez had a pair of stolen bases in the contest.

ROCKING WITH REYES: After a difficult April, where Emmanuel Reyes recorded a 6.04 ERA in 25.1 innings across five starts, the righty has shut down his opponents. In his last five starts, Reyes is 2-0 with a 2.42 ERA in 26 innings. Since May 1, Reyes has a balmy 1.12 WHIP and has worked five or more innings in four consecutive starts. Columbia's starter just turned 20 in May and is working in part of his second season in the Carolina League.

RINGING THE BELL: Chase Isbell has been on an incredible tear for the Fireflies. The right-handed reliever has not allowed a run in his last seven appearances dating all the way back to May 7. In that time, Isbell has spun 11.1 innings while punching out 19 opponents. He has only allowed three hits and two walks to counter. Since May 7, his ERA has dipped from 1.35 to 0.79. If that weren't crazy enough, he has a 0.44 WHIP and a.086 opposing batting average over the 37 batters he has faced in the seven appearances.

SPOILING QUALITY STARTS: Wednesday, Emmanuel Reyes spun six one-run innings in what turned out to be a 3-2 loss in Kannapolis. Columbia has had some trouble winning ballgames when their starter spins a quality start. The club is 0-7 when their starter goes six innings or longer and allows three or fewer runs this year.

KEEP ROLLING: Daniel Vazquez has been on some type of roll since the Fireflies hit the road for Delmarva May 20. The shortstop has 12 walks in 13 games and has a.482 on-base percentage while hitting 15-44 at the plate.

POWERING PENA: Saturday night, Fireflies outfielder Erick Pena mashed his Carolina League-leading fourth round tripper of the season. He's currently eighth in the Carolina League with a.485 on-base percentage. Pena has had a storied career with Columbia. He made the Opening Day Roster in 2022 and started his career with a bang, launching a walk-off homer against the Augusta GreenJackets on Opening Night. All-in-all he has mashed 23 homers in the neon and navy, nine in 2022, 10 in 2023 and four this year. It places him second on the Fireflies all-time homer leaderboard, behind Dash Winningham (25 in 2016 and 2017) and tied with Juan Carlos Negret (23 in 2021).

