Home Runs Prove to be GreenJackets' Undoing in 5-2 Loss to Pelicans

June 6, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Pelicans received home runs from both Andy Garriola and Jacob Wetzel to make up 3 of their 5 runs scored, never relinquishing a 4th-inning lead as they defeated the GreenJackets 5-2.

After back to back games delayed by rain, the sun was shining and the breeze was blowing out at SRP Park, with both starters dueling through the early frames. Davis Polo continued his stellar work against the Pelicans, following up his 6 scoreless innings in Myrtle Beach in May with 3 straight zeroes to start the night. His counterpart, 2023 second round pick Jaxon Wiggins, made his Single-A debut in style, allowing just one hit and striking out 5 in 3 scoreless innings of his own.

The Pelicans attacked Polo in his second trip through the order, unleashing a barrage of barrels on the young righty in the 4th inning. Jacob Wetzel and Cristian Hernandez led off the inning with singles up the middle, and both advanced on a wild pitch. That movement allowed Wetzel to score on an Alfonsin Rosario sacrifice fly that opened the scoring. In stepped Andy Garriola, the team's leader in long balls. The former ODU Monarch turned on an inside fastball that seemed to miss the barrel, but kept traveling in the Jetstream over the wall in left field for a 3-0 lead. Wetzel would add to the total one inning later with a moonshot to right center field into the SRP Park Kids' Zone, as Polo allowed 4 runs in 5 innings to take his 6th loss of the year.

Erian Rodriguez worked behind Wiggins and was equally impressive through three innings of his own. Augusta got on the board in the bottom of the 5th with three singles, the last of which was a slow roller that subsequently spun under the glove of shortstop Christian Olivo and allowed Noah Williams to score.

The Pelicans got some insurance in the 7th off of Will Silva, with Hernandez's two-out single bringing home Reggie Preciado after he reached via a hit by pitch and stole second. Augusta threatened against the back-end combination of Sam Thoreson and Nico Zeglin, scoring one late run on a sacrifice fly from Williams, but could not string together enough offense to incite a comeback.

The weekend begins tomorrow night with Adam Maier on the mound for Augusta, looking to right the ship after a pair of difficult outings. Myrtle Beach will start 19-year-old righty Nazier Mulé, making his 5th professional appearance after missing all of last year recovering from Tommy John Surgery. First pitch will be at 7:05 at SRP Park.

