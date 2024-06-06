Shorebirds and Hillcats Split Thursday's Doubleheader

June 6, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (17-36) split Thursday's doubleheader against the Lynchburg Hillcats (30-24) as Delmarva won game one 5-4, with the Hillcats taking game two, 12-0.

GAME 1

Lynchburg scored the game's first run as a two-out error off the bat of Jose Pastrano plated Robert Lopez, making it 1-0 Hillcats.

Delmarva countered in the third with an RBI single by Aron Estrada to score Noelberth Romero, tying the game at one.

In the fourth, the Shorebirds took the lead thanks to a two-out, RBI single by Kevin Guerrero to make it 2-1.

Juan Rojas took over on the mound in the fourth and held Delmarva's lead in-tact as he tossed three perfect innings, keeping it 2-1 entering the seventh and final inning.

After Rojas departed in the seventh, the Hillcats made their move as they tied the game with an RBI double by Robert Lopez as Wuilfredo Antunez scored from first base. Lopez scored one batter later on a double by Jose Pastrano. One more run found its way home in the seventh on an RBI groundout by Christian Knapczyk to put Delmarva behind 4-2.

But the Shorebirds punched back in the bottom of the seventh as the inning began with an error and a long double off the top of the wall by Kevin Guerrero, putting runners at second and third with no outs. Noelberth Romero pulled the Shorebirds within one on a sacrifice fly as Jake Cunningham touched home. With runners at second and third, Luis Valdez delivered the winning hit with two outs. He singled into center to score the tying run in Kevin Guerrero, and Angel Tejada the winning run, completing a final-inning comeback win by a final of 5-4.

Randy Berigeüte (2-0) earned the win in relief with Robert Wegeilnik (1-1) taking the loss for Lynchburg

Box Score

GAME 2

The second game of the doubleheader did not begin favorably for the Shorebirds as Lynchburg jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first thanks to a two-run homer by Jaison Chourio.

Two more runs scored in the second on an RBI double by Christian Knapczyk and a run-scoring triple by Chourio to put Delmarva behind 4-0.

Lynchburg added to their advantage in the third with an RBI triple by Juan Benjamin and a groundout by Lexur Saduy that brought home Benjamin to make it a 6-0 game.

Delmarva's offense was blanked by Lynchburg pitching, led by starter Kyle Scott who twirled five shutout innings.

The Hillcats broke the game open for good in the top of the seventh as they scored six runs to make it 12-0, and that would be the final score to give the Hillcats a split in the doubleheader.

The series continues on Friday at 7:05 p.m. as Trey Gibson gets the start for Delmarva against Rorik Maltrud for the Hillcats.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.