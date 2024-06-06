Cannon Ballers Make It Three Straight W's

June 6, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Kannapolis secured their third win this week, beating the FredNats 9-3. The Nats are 29-25 after the loss, and Kannapolis ran their record to 34-19.

Drake Logan gave the Ballers a lead right away, with his first inning RBI double. They tacked on another two runs in the second, with an RBI groundout and a sacrifice fly. Wilber Sanchez then made it a 4-0 Kannapolis edge with his single in the top of the fourth.

The Freddies scratched a run across in the home fourth, as Roismar Quintana singled, advanced to second then third base on a pair of ground balls, and finally scored on a passed ball.

That was as close as the Nats got in game three. Kannapolis put the game away with three runs in the top of the sixth, and two more in the eighth to make it 9-1. Fredericksburg scored two runs late, to make the final score 9-3.

Aldrin Batista (5-1) improved his record with the victory, and Seth Shuman (0-1) took the loss in a rehab start.

#FREDNATS

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.