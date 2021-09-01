Wichita Takes Series Opener

North Little Rock, AR - The Wichita Wind Surge took the opening game of the Arkansas Travelers final home series with a 10-7 victory on Tuesday night. A four-run fourth inning gave Wichita control and they never looked back. Zachary Neff was the winner out of the bullpen with 2.1 scoreless innings. Starter Tyler Herb dominated the first three innings but allowed a total of five runs over six frames. Arkansas tired to make a push in the ninth getting a grand slam from Kaden Polcovich but did not get any more runners on.

Moments That Mattered

* Leobaldo Cabrera doubled home a pair in the fourth to give Wichita the lead. With two out, D.J. Burt singled home two more runs.

* The Travs scored twice in the fifth to cut it to a one run game and knocked out starter Jordan Balazovic but Neff came on and got Jordan Cowan to ground out ending the inning and keeping Wichita in front.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Julio Rodriguez: 3-4, BB, 3 runs, 2B

* C Jake Anchia: 3-5, RBI

News and Notes

* The loss drops the Travs six games back of league leading Wichita and three games behind Frisco, who won, for the league's final playoff spot with 17 games remaining.

* Polcovich's slam was the Travs sixth of the season.

Up Next

Arkansas looks to bounce back on Wednesday night with left-hander Steven Moyers (3-2, 2.68) on the mound against righty Chris Vallimont (5-6, 6.00). First pitch is at 7:10 for the Dog Days of summer with $1 hot dogs and $3 GA tickets if you bring your dog. The game will also be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

