San Antonio Missions Announce Labor Day Flash Sale
September 1, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - San Antonio Missions News Release
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions will be hosting the inaugural Labor Day Flash Sale this Sunday, September 5th. The Flash Sale will consist of half-price tickets, excluding hospitality, and half-price parking for Sunday's game.
Box seats for Sunday's game will be $12.50. Infield reserved tickets will be $11.50. Outfield reserved tickets will be $9.00. Lastly, berm seating will be $5. Parking for the game will also be $5.00.
Fans can purchase tickets in person at our first base box office beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting until the seventh inning. Fans can also purchase those tickets online at samissions.com/tickets or over the phone at 210-675-7275.
The Missions will be taking on the Amarillo Sod Poodles in the finale of their seven-game series with first pitch at 6:05 p.m.
The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 115th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).
