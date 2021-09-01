2022 Season Tickets and Mini Packs Available

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce that Season Tickets, Mini Packs, and Flex Packs are on sale now to the general public for the 2022 season of Naturals baseball.

Season tickets provide the best value and the most perks throughout the year as all season ticket holders receive the same great seat for all 69 regular season home games and a number of benefits. Season tickets are available in Super Premium ($685 per seat), Dugout Premium ($585 per seat), and 1B/3B Reserved ($485 per seat) while offering fans a savings of $185-$330 off the day of game price.

The Naturals are also offering fans a number of different mini pack options for the 2022 season at Arvest Ballpark. Fans can select the perfect mini pack for their schedule from the following choices: Friday-Sunday Pack; Weekend Plus Pack; Fireworks Pack; Saturday Pack; Thursday Pack; 8-Game Pick-A-Pack. Each of these packs give fans the opportunity to enjoy the same seat at all of their scheduled games.

In addition to those options, the Naturals will continue to offer Flex Packs. Flex Packs are the most popular mini pack as they provide fans with 30 discounted, undated vouchers to use in their preferred seating area. Use all the vouchers at once, or in any combination for the games you choose to attend. Family Packs will also be returning for the 2022 season. For $295 or $59 per month for five months, this deal provides a summer full of entertainment for fans to enjoy with their immediate family as you'll receive up to six Dugout Premium tickets to ANY Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday game.

Purchase your Northwest Arkansas Naturals ticket package online at www.nwanaturals.com, by emailing tickets@nwanaturals.com, calling us at (479) 927-4900, or visiting us at our Administrative Offices.

Game times and our promotional schedule for the 2022 season will be announced at a later date.

The Naturals are the Double-A Central Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. For more information, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

