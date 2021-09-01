St. Louis Cardinals Pitcher Dakota Hudson to Start at ONEOK Field
September 1, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Tulsa Drillers News Release
The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that pitcher Dakota Hudson will make an injury rehabilitation appearance at ONEOK Field this Thursday, September 2. Hudson will start for the Springfield Cardinals in a matchup with the Tulsa Drillers beginning at 7:05 p.m.
The right-hander is recovering from Tommy John surgery and will be making his second rehab start of the summer. The 26-year-old threw two shutout rehab innings for Low-A Palm Beach on August 28, allowing two hits and striking out one without issuing a walk.
Hudson last pitched for St. Louis during the 2020 season, going 3-2 with a 2.77 ERA over eight starts, striking out 31 in 39.0 innings.
In 2019, he was one of the top pitchers in the National League, going 16-7 with a 3.35 ERA for the Cardinals.
On his way to the majors, Hudson spent the 2017 with Springfield and was named the Texas League Pitcher of the Year.
Tickets for Hudson's outing on Thursday are available.
