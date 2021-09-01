Midland Comes Back in 7-4 Win over Frisco

September 1, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were dropped 7-4 by the Midland RockHounds from Momentum Bank Ballpark on Wednesday night.

Frisco (57-45) struck first in the initial inning when Diosbel Arias ripped an RBI double to make it 1-0.

In the fourth, the RoughRiders added on with an RBI double from Justin Foscue and a sacrifice fly by Josh Stowers and they led 3-0.

Midland (51-53) returned serve in the fifth, scoring three times to tie the game. JJ Schwarz hit an RBI single, Jhonny Santos knocked in a run with a fielder's choice and Logan Davidson knotted the score with a sacrifice fly.

The Riders then nabbed the lead back in the sixth when Stowers hit an RBI double that was lost in the lights, pushing the score to 4-3.

Midland tied the game in the sixth on a Max Schuemann RBI single and took the lead for good when Devin Foyle smashed a three-run home run to drive the RockHounds to a 7-4 advantage.

Matt Milburn (3-3) earned the win, going six innings in his start.

Grant Anderson (2-1) was saddled with the loss, ceding four runs in relief for Frisco.

The RoughRiders and RockHounds match up again for the third game of the series on Thursday, September 2nd at 7:00 p.m. RHP Noah Bremer (3-3, 5.06) starts for Frisco against RHP Jack Cushing (0-2, 4.50).

For more information and to stay up to date on all things Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from September 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.