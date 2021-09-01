Drillers Drop Wednesday Matinee

Hunter Feduccia had two of the Tulsa Drillers' eight hits in Wednesday afternoon's loss at ONEOK Field

TULSA- On a sun-splashed Wednesday afternoon, the Tulsa Drillers squared off against the Springfield Cardinals in the final regular-season day game at ONEOK Field. The Cardinals attacked Drillers starting pitcher Jose Martinez for eight runs in the first three innings as Tulsa fell 9-3. The Drillers struggled as three errors in the game accounted for seven unearned runs for the Redbirds.

The Cardinals took an opening lead by scoring two in the top of the first. The inning began with a leadoff double, a ground out and a hit batter, placing runners at second and third. Chandler Redmond drove in the first run with an RBI single, and Matt Koperniak added a second run with his RBI single.

Tulsa battled back to take the lead, scoring one run in the bottom of the first and two more in the second. James Outman gave the Drillers their first run when he led off the first with his fifth home run at the Double-A level. He also drove in the second run in with run-scoring single to center. Michael Busch put Tulsa in front 3-2 with a sacrifice fly.

The game fell apart for Tulsa when Springfield scored six runs in the third. Koperniak drove in one run with a double to right. Two more runs followed on a double by Irving Lopez. Justin Toerner singled in the next two runs for the Cardinals before a wild pitch brought in the sixth run of the inning, giving Springfield an 8-3 lead.

The Cardinals added their final run of the game in the eighth on an error, bringing the score to 9-3.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

*Devin Mann extended his hitting streak to ten games with his single in the third.

*The final three Tulsa pitchers did not give up an earned run over the final 6.1 innings.

*Outman went 2-5 in the game and is now 5-8 in the first two games of the series.

*Hunter Feduccia also finished with two hits for Tulsa.

UP NEXT

Springfield at Tulsa on Wednesday, September 2 at ONEOK Field at 7:05 p.m.

The pitching matchup will be Springfield RHP Dakota Hudson on an MLB rehab assignment from the St. Louis Cardinals against Tulsa RHP Clayton Beeter (0-0, 1.42 ERA).

