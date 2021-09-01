Sod Poodles Rout Missions in Opener, Earn Fifth Straight Win

San Antonio, Texas - The Sod Poodles took the series opener on the road Tuesday night over the San Antonio Missions by a score of 9-4, ending the month of August with their fifth straight win.

Ryder Jones and Dominic Canzone made the difference in the series opener with a display of power. Jones finished with a sacrifice fly and three-run home run while Canzone added a two-run home run of his own to combine for six of the team's nine runs.

Right-hander Bryce Jarvis made his Amarillo return on the final day of August, tossing three shutout frames of one-hit ball with one walk allowed and five strikeouts. Jeff Bain (W, 3-3) earned his third win following a three-inning run of his own with one earned run allowed on two hits.

The Soddies hit the board with a solo run in the first two frames. In the first, Geraldo Perdomo drew a one-out walk and advanced to third on a wild pickoff throw to set up Stone Garrett for a sacrifice fly ball. In the second, Canzone reached on a fielding error and, following a wild pitch, Dominic Miroglio doubled to left field to extend Amarillo's lead to 2-0.

In the fourth, Canzone knocked a two-run home run, plating Dominic Fletcher, who was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame. After another hit-by-pitch to Eduardo Diaz and single by Miroglio to put runners on the corners, Jones hit a sacrifice fly to extend the Soddies to 5-0 over the Missions.

In the Missions fifth, after two quick outs, Olivier Basabe doubled to left field and proceeded to third on a throwing error on the play. After Esteury Ruiz was hit by a pitch, Ethan Skender hit a single into through the hole at second base to plate both runners and make it a 5-2 contest.

The Soddies tacked on another run in the seventh following Garrett's one-out triple and RBI single by Buddy Kennedy.

In the eighth, Canzone and Diaz walked and singled respectively to restart the momentum, and, with one out, Jones sent a 1-0 pitch deep and over the right-field wall to increase to a 9-2 advantage.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Missions rallied for four hits to plate two runs in the frame.

Soddies lefty reliever Mack Lemiuex tossed scoreless seventh and eighth innings with a pair of hits allowed while Tyler Jones allowed a pair of runs in the ninth with a strikeout.

Amarillo continues into game two of the road series with the Missions tomorrow night at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Notes:

Five Straight: The Sod Poodles marked their longest winning streak of 2021 with five straight victories, surpassing a previous season-long of four wins which they accomplished twice. The win streak also ties a franchise-high of five straight wins set in 2019 (5/22-26).

Hot August: The Soddies finished the month of August with a season-best 17-9 record and own the second-best winning percentage at Double-A at .653. Amarillo's 48-53 (.475) record marks the closest the team has been to .500 since July 3 when they were 24-29 (.452).

Jarvis Is Back: Arizona Diamondbacks' No. 6-rated prospect Bryce Jarvis made his first start for Amarillo since July 11. In the restricted outing, he tossed three quality shutout innings and allowed just one hit with one walk allowed and six strikeouts. The former first-round draft pick was placed on the injured list a couple of days after his start against the Missions on July 11 and was reinstated on August 26.

Ryder, Oh My: Amarillo infielder Ryder Jones remains on fire since he set a new season-high with four hits on Saturday night. After knocking a home run with three runs scored Saturday, Jones added another home run, marking his seventh of the season and the first time in 2021 where he hit a home run in consecutive games. He joins Stone Garrett (3x), Jarett Rindfleisch, Jose Herrera, Mikey Reynolds, Eduardo Diaz, and Buddy Kennedy in the category. His four-RBI performance also marked the 10th of his career. His career-high is five RBI which was reached on June 29 of this year during a rehab game in the ACL.

First For Stone: Stone Garrett marked his first triple of the season Tuesday night against San Antonio. In each of the last two seasons, with High-A Jupiter and Double-A Jacksonville, Garrett tripled four times and has now totaled 21 triples in his career.

