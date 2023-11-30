Wichita Completes Incredible Comeback on Wednesday Night vs. Tulsa

WICHITA, Kan. - Roman Kinal scored 1:35 into overtime to help Wichita complete an incredible comeback on Wednesday night over Tulsa, 5-4, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Thunder trailed by three goals twice during the course of the game, but battled back to earn its first overtime win of the year.

Jay Dickman had two power play markers while Michal Stinil, Lleyton Moore and Peter Bates each finished with multi-point nights.

The Oilers struck early in the first period when Alec Butcher came in off the rush and wristed a shot past Georgi Romanov at :59 to make it 1-0.

Dante Sheriff made it 2-0 at 12:25 when he got to his own rebound on the right boards, skated back to the slot and fired a shot past Romanov.

Early in the second, Kishaun Gervais made it 3-0. He took a pass at the left circle and beat Romanov to the short-side at 2:48 for his third of the season.

Dickman netted his first of the contest at 5:57 to cut the lead to two. He put home a rebound past Kristian Stead off a shot from Bates to make it 3-1.

Kyle Crnkovic re-gained a three-goal cushion with a beautiful move around a Thunder defenseman and roofed a backhand from in-close to make it 4-1.

The Thunder used a three-goal third period to get back into the game. Moore fired home a wrist shot off a faceoff on the power play to make it 4-2.

At 11:22, Dickman potted his second of the game off another rebound near the crease on the power play to make it 4-3.

Kelly Bent tied the game at 13:06 with his second of the year. He came in through the slot and beat Stead over the blocker and tied it at four.

Wichita had an 11-3 shot advantage at one point in the third, but the game headed to overtime.

In the extra session, Kinal tallied the game-winner at 1:35. Moore found him cutting to the back post and Kinal tipped it in past Stead to give the Thunder a 5-4 win.

The Thunder went 3-for-7 on the power play. Tulsa was 1-for-2 on the man advantage.

Wichita and Tulsa played back-to-back overtime games. Kinal scored his first overtime game-winner of his career. Dickman has three power play goals over his last two games and extended his point-streak to six games (4g, 4a). Moore has three points over his last two outings. Stinil recorded three helpers, giving him three points in two of his last three games. Bates picked up two helpers, extending his point-streak to four games (1g, 8a). Bent has goals in back-to-back contests.

The Thunder head on the road on Saturday night to Texas to face the Allen Americans for the first time this year at Credit Union Of Texas Event Center.

